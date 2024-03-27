Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev discharged from Delhi's Apollo Hospitals after successful brain surgery

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev discharged from Delhi's Apollo Hospitals after successful brain surgery

Vinit Suri, the hospital's senior consultant neurologist who led a team of doctors that attended to Sadhguru, earlier said the spiritual leader faced a "life-threatening situation".

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2024 16:37 IST
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
Image Source : PTI Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was discharged from Delhi's Apollo Hospitals after successful brain surgery on Wednesday. 

He underwent emergency brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi on March 17. The spiritual leader had been experiencing severe headaches for a few weeks before undergoing the surgery.

The spiritual leader left the hospital, days after the brain surgery after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull, a source at the medical facility said.

Sadhguru can be seen in a video clip coming out of the hospital as his followers greet him.

The 66-year-old is the founder of the Isha Foundation. He has launched campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

Also read: Sushil Kumar Rinku, AAP's lone Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar, joins BJP 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement