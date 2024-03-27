Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev discharged from Delhi's Apollo Hospitals after successful brain surgery

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was discharged from Delhi's Apollo Hospitals after successful brain surgery on Wednesday.

He underwent emergency brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi on March 17. The spiritual leader had been experiencing severe headaches for a few weeks before undergoing the surgery.

The spiritual leader left the hospital, days after the brain surgery after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull, a source at the medical facility said.

Sadhguru can be seen in a video clip coming out of the hospital as his followers greet him.

The 66-year-old is the founder of the Isha Foundation. He has launched campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

