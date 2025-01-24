RK Puram Assembly Election 2025: Can BJP, Congress stop AAP MLA Pramila Tokas from making a hattrick?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RK Puram Assembly Election 2025: Pramila Tokas Vs Anil Kumar Sharma Vs Vishesh Tokas.

RK Puram Assembly Election 2025: The RK Puram Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 44 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The constituency has emerged as a key battleground in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections as all three prominent parties -- the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress -- are vying for a seat here. Known for its blend of residential charm and corporate significance, RK Puram showcases a rich history intertwined with modern infrastructure.

Developed as one of the largest housing colonies for central government employees, RK Puram holds a special place in Delhi's urban landscape. Whether as a residential colony or a commercial centre, it remains a significant part of Delhi's socio-political and economic fabric.

RK Puram Assembly Election: Pramila Tokas Vs Anil Kumar Sharma Vs Vishesh Tokas

In the upcoming Assembly election, sitting AAP MLA Pramila Tokas is set to face stiff competition from her rivals, Anil Kumar Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vishesh Tokas of Congress. The contest promises to be a triangular battle between these three candidates, as the constituency gears up for a closely contested race. With Pramila Tokas seeking re-election on an AAP ticket, the BJP and Congress are determined to challenge her dominance, making this one of the most anticipated electoral face-offs in the region.

When will RK Puram vote?

The RK Puram constituency in Delhi will go to the polls in a single phase on February 5.

RK Puram Assembly Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for RK Puram will be declared on February 8, along with the other 69 other constituencies in Delhi.

RK Puram Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners

In 2020, AAP candidate Pramila Tokas won the seat. She got 47,208 votes with a vote share of 52.45%. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Anil Kumar Sharma got 36,839 votes (40.93%) and was the runner-up.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Pramila Tokas won the seat with a margin of 19,068 votes. She had got a total of 54,645 votes with a vote share of 38.99%. She defeated BJP candidate Anil Kumar Sharma, who got 35,577 votes (36.96%). Congress candidate Lila Dhar Bhatt stood third with 4,042 votes (4.2%)