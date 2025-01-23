Republic Day travel advisory: Planning to go out on Jan 26? Check flight, traffic, Delhi Metro restrictions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check Republic Day travel advisory.

Republic Day Travel Advisory: Traffic restrictions have been imposed in and around Delhi for the Republic Day celebrations and if you are planning to go or fly out, you need to check the restrictions at the airport, Delhi Metro and border areas between Delhi and Noida. From the grounded flights to road closures and revised metro timings, check your guide for navigating the city during the R-day weekend celebrations.

Flight restrictions at IGI airport

Image Source : ANICheck flight restrictions at IGI airport.

During the Republic Day time, if you’re flying in or out of Delhi between January 19 and 29, you need to be prepared for temporary airspace restrictions. As per the fresh advisory issued by the IGI airport, the flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will not operate between 10:20 AM and 12:45 PM, with restrictions on non-scheduled and chartered flights from 10 AM to 1:15 PM leading up to Republic Day.

You also need to keep in mind that the commercial airline schedules will adapt, but flights by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), and state-owned aircraft will continue as planned. If you are flying by non-scheduled flights, double-check with your operator as they’ll be heavily restricted.

Delhi Metro Restrictions

Image Source : PTICheck Delhi Metro restrictions.

In an effort to help the commuters to reach Kartavya Path on time, the Delhi Metro said it will start services at 4 AM on January 26 and added that the metro trains will run every 30 minutes until 6 AM, after which they’ll return to the regular schedule. In this case, you can use the metro services to reach the airport on time for early morning flights.

Check Delhi traffic advisory

Image Source : PTI PHOTOCheck traffic advisory.

Delhi traffic advisory issued for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations and full dress rehearsal on January 23. Delhi Police said the Parade rehearsal will start at 10:30 am on Thursday, from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort. There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for the smooth conduct of the parade along the route.

To make sure the safe completion of the parade, elaborate Law & Order and Traffic arrangements have been made. Therefore, all types of commercial vehicles (light/medium/heavy) will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 10 pm on January 22 to 1:30 pm on January 23, police said in the traffic advisory.

Check Noida traffic advisory

Image Source : PTICheck traffic advisory.

The Noida Police also issued traffic advisory for Republic Day and said to ensure smooth traffic arrangements, the entry of goods vehicles (heavy, medium, and light) from Gautam Budh Nagar into Delhi will be restricted.

Police said to travel from Noida to Delhi, traffic management is primarily handled at the Kalindi, DND, and Chilla borders by deploying traffic police personnel. Additionally, support is provided to the civil police at New Ashok Nagar, Jhundpura, and Haridarshan. The entry points for entering Delhi from Noida are Kalindi, DND, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, Vasundhara, Jhundpura, and Haridarshan.

Heavy goods vehicles were diverted from these border points and sent to their destination via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Here’s how to avoid traffic chaos