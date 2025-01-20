Republic Day 2025: Flight operations suspended briefly at Delhi airport till Jan 26 | Check timings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Flights at Delhi airport.

Republic Day 2025: In view of the Republic Day week, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will remain under restrictions till January 26. the airport operator announced. In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), shared a 'Notice to Airmen' (NOTAM) advisory. "As per the NOTAM issued for Republic Day from 19th to 26th Jan, no flights would be arriving or departing from Delhi Airport between 10:20 am to 12:45 pm IST," the post read.

Operation of drones, other aerial platforms banned

Additionally, the operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms has been prohibited over the national capital in view of Republic Day celebrations, a Delhi Police statement read. The restriction, which came into effect on January 18, will remain in force until February 1, according to an order issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. The order said that criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to public safety, dignitaries and vital installations by using such aerial platforms.

The use of platforms such as paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters, have been prohibited, the order read. It also prohibits para-jumping from aircraft.

Who will be the Republic Day chief guest this year?

It should be noted here that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to grace the upcoming Republic Day celebration in the national capital as the Chief Guest. It is learnt that Subianto is unlikely to travel to Pakistan immediately after concluding his trip to India after New Delhi raised the issue. Jakarta planned a trip to Pakistan by the Indonesian President after his visit to New Delhi, Pakistan media had reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with Subianto during his visit. Every year, India invites world leaders to attend the Republic Day celebration. Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi graced the occasion in 2023. There was no Republic Day Chief guest in 2021 and 2022 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

