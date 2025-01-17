Republic Day 2025: Entry restrictions for goods vehicles between Gautam Buddh Nagar, Delhi ahead of parade

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Police personnel during rehearsals.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has issued a detailed traffic advisory regarding restrictions and diversions for vehicles entering Delhi during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade on January 23, 2025, and the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025.

To ensure safety and traffic flow, entry of goods (heavy, medium, and light) from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi will not be allowed from 10:00 pm on 22nd January, 2025, to the conclusion of the rehearsal on January 23, 2025, and from 10:00 PM on January 25, 2025, to the end of the Republic Day program on January 26, 2025.

Alternative routes for vehicles:

From Chilla Red Light (Border): Vehicles heading towards Delhi should take a U-turn at Chilla Red Light and proceed via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway to their destination. From DND (Border): Vehicles entering Delhi through the DND Toll Plaza should take a U-turn at the toll and use the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. From Kalindi Kunj Yamuna (Border): Vehicles will be diverted at the underpass T-junction before the Yamuna River to proceed via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. From Yamuna Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: Vehicles heading towards Delhi will be diverted at Faleda Cut, Rabupura, via the service road, and then proceed through Galgotia, Gautam Buddha University, and Honda CL Chowk in Kasna to reach the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. From Zero Point on Yamuna Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: Vehicles will be diverted from Zero Point towards Pari Chowk to proceed via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Additional details:

Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass without disruption during diversions.

Further diversions may be implemented as needed.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police urges all drivers to cooperate and follow the advisory for a smooth and secure traffic experience during the Republic Day celebrations.

