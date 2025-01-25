Chunav Manch: 'Atishi has nothing to show in her report card as Delhi CM,' says Ramesh Bidhuri

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

Former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who is contesting against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji, claimed that his party is steadily gaining in the Delhi polls and will win anywhere between 46 and 52 seats in the 70-member assembly. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that the BJP has decided to field former MP Ramesh Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate for the Delhi Assembly elections. Speaking exclusively to India On this Bidhuri responded, "We have a system in place in BJP, no one takes random decisions like in Congress and AAP."

Ramesh Bidhuri, a former three-term MLA and two-term Lok Sabha member, alleged that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal speaks lies on every issue, be it water or electricity, and now stands exposed. "In the name of surcharges, electricity rates in Delhi have become the most expensive in the country. People are forced to buy bottled water because clean drinking water is not available," he said. He alleged that there was a lack of infrastructural development in the city, there were no new roads or flyovers, and the existing roads lay in poor condition.

Bidhuri accused Kejriwal of indulging in a sustained "misinformation campaign" against him and warned the Delhi resident against falling into the 'trap' of 'Aapda'

On Atishi's claims

Ramesh Bidhuri described Atishi as an "accidental CM" who got the post due to the arrest of Kejriwal and his confidant Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister. "She as the CM has nothing to show in her report card." Ramesh Bidhuri again targeted Delhi chief minister and his rival from Kalkaji seat Atishi, saying she was running around like a "hirni" (doe) in the streets of the constituency ahead of assembly polls after doing little for the people for years. On this allegation, Bidhuri responded, "I only responded in the same language as they talk about BJP's leaders like Hema Malini.' And added, "I am man from village, it is my style to speak."