Coaching centre death case: CBI submits sealed cover report to Delhi HC, next hearing on Nov 18

The CBI on Monday submitted a sealed cover report at Delhi High Court with regards to the Rajendra Nagar coaching case where three students died due to flooding. The Delhi High Court has given three weeks time to CBI and MCD to file a status report of the investigation done so far in the case.

The court also has given time to the Chief Secretary to file a report on the case and said this is a very serious matter, so CBI has been given time to complete the investigation, CVC has been asked to monitor the investigation.

"This is a very rare case, that is why we have handed over the investigation to CBI," the court said. The next hearing in the case will eb held in Delhi High Court will be on November 18.

last month, the Supreme Court asked the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to assist the committee formed to prevent incidents like the one in Old Rajendra Nagar and to report on the measures taken to avert such occurrences.

While hearing the matrter, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the three states to help the committee so that uniform initiatives can be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the National Capital Region.

The top court direction came after Attorney General R Venkatramani informed the Supreme Court that a committee has been formed to prevent unfortunate incidents like the death of people in a coaching institute in old Rajinder Nagar in Delhi. The court also observed that such problems could arise in other parts of the country and mentioned that it may consider expanding its focus on a pan-India basis.

In light of the recent tragedy in Old Rajendra Nagar, the Supreme Court had previously taken suo motu cognizance of issues related to safety norms in coaching centres, observing that such institutes have become "death chambers," endangering the lives of young aspirants coming from different parts of the country.

The court added that the recent unfortunate incidents resulting in the loss of young aspirants' lives while pursuing their careers are eye-openers for all.