Raj Kumar Bhatia, BJP MLA-elect from Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, breaks down while talking about his victory| Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raj Kumar Bhatia, BJP MLA-elect from Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, breaks down while talking about his victory

Rajkumar Bhatia, the BJP MLA-elect from Adarsh Nagar, on Sunday, broke down in front of the camera following the party's comeback to power in Delhi after 27 years. While talking to India TV, he became emotional and said that voters gave lots of love to him. He said that people didn't see his face but acknowledged his work for them.

BJP's Rajkumar Bhatia defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Mukesh Goyal by 11,452 votes from Adarsh ​​​​Nagar assembly seat. Raj Kumar Bhatia got a total of 52,510 votes while Mukesh Goyal got 41,028 votes.

The win is crucial for him as in 2020, he lost the election to Pawan Sharma of Aam Aadmi Party by just 1,500 votes.

Rajkumar Bhatia on BJP's strategy

Speaking about the party's strategy, he said that the organization worked hard at the micro level by reaching out to voters at every booth. He said, "We went to every slum. Met every person and people from every section." Giving the credit for the victory to PM Modi, he said this time they worked in a different way. They delivered PM Modi's letter to every house by going door to door and meeting everyone. He said, "We told people about PM Modi's schemes and assured them that these are not just promises, but we will fulfil these schemes."

Who will be next Delhi CM?

On the question of the name of the next Delhi CM, Bhatia said, that the party will make a decision on that issue. He said, "I also have a name in mind but it is confidential. I will only give the name of a leader better than me. I have no desire to become the Chief Minister. Whatever decision the party takes. That decision will be accepted after the meeting."

The Delhi Assembly election yielded a major victory for the BJP and a loss to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. AAP which had 62 seats out of 70 seats in the last assembly has been reduced to 22 in this election. While the BJP rose from 8 to 48, making inroads in Delhi after 27 years.