Rahul Gandhi in Delhi poll rally: 'No difference between PM Modi and Kejriwal'

Delhi polls 2025: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a poll rally in Badli, Delhi on Thursday, slammed Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying there is no difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the former Delhi chief minister. "Just like Modi, Kejriwal also lies, there is no difference between the two. Maybe Kejriwal is smarter than Modi," he said.

Gandhi challenges Kejriwal to drink Badli's water

"The person (referring to Kejriwal) who promised to end corruption, bathe in Yamuna and drink its water, the same person is responsible for the biggest liquor scam, and the entire country knows about it. Five years ago, Arvind Kejriwal had promised that he would bathe and drink water of Yamuna. However, I challenge him to drink the water that is even available here (in Badli)," the Congress leader said.

Kejriwal is a sophisticated version of Modi ji: Gandhi

At another party event in Delhi, Gandhi again targeted both PM Modi and Kejriwal. He said Kejriwal is a sophisticated version of PM Modi.

BJP-RSS don't believe in the Constitution: Gandhi

"PM Modi and BJP wanted 400 seats (in Lok Sabha polls 2024) because they wanted to abolish the Constitution of Dr BR Ambedkar and (Mahatma) Gandhi. Recently, (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat claimed that we didn't get independence in 1947, and we only got it after PM Modi (came to power). This shows that they don't believe in the Constitution," he added.

'Congress overlooked interests of Dalits, backwards in 90s'

The Congress did not protect the interests of the Dalits and backwards the way it should have in the 1990s, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Gandhi said.

Addressing a programme organised by Dalit influencers in Delhi, Gandhi said merely getting political representation for Dalits and backwards would not help solve their problems unless they got "bhaagidaari" in institutions and wealth.

He also said that once the "original base" of the Congress party is back, the BJP and the RSS would have to run away. It will happen soon, he added.

