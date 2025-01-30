Delhi polls: Kejriwal accuses Congress of eating up AAP's vote share, cautions people to not vote for Rahul

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal on Thusday accused Congress of eating up Aam Aadmi Party's vote share in the upcoming elections and hence cautioned people to not vote for Rahul Gandhi. AAP and Congress have been trading charges on each other over corruption and bad governance. While Rahul Gandhi accused Kejriwal of liquor scam, today former Delhi CM accused the Congress leader of eating up into AAP's vote share.

"I want to talk to the supporters of Congress party today. Recently, a few people came to meet me. I asked them who they would vote for. They said to Congress. I asked them why would they vote for Congress when there is nothing left of them in Delhi...They said the Congress isn't the same anymore now," Kejriwal in an address said.

"They said the amount Congress supporters work to make sure Congress wins, and the party leaders work to make sure the party loses. They also said that it is clear that Congress aims to make sure AAP loses Delhi elections and the party is working along with BJP for this. Congress leaders say nothing against BJP leaders but only AAP leaders....I told them if they voted for Congress, they would benefit the BJP... " AAP chief added.

Congress vs AAP

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia too, calling him the "architect of the liquor scam" along with Arvind Kejriwal. "He (Kejriwal) ran a corrupt government. Modi ji lies in his speeches and just like him, Kejriwal does the same. Five years ago, he (Kejriwal) had stated that he will take a bath in the Yamuna and drink its water. Five years have gone by and he did not do so. You have to drink dirty water but Kejriwal lives in 'sheesh mahal' which is worth crores and lies to you," the former Congress chief said. Gandhi said he had told PM Modi in Parliament that the Congress will get a caste census done.

In return, Kejriwal questioned the leader regarding National Herald cases and Robert Vadra getting clean chit. Notably, AAP and Congress are part of INDIA bloc. Taking to X, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Modiji puts people in jail even by making fake cases like liquor scam. Why haven't you and your family been arrested in open and shut cases like the National Herald? How did Robert Vadra get a clean chit from BJP? It is better if you don't preach on fear and bravery. The country knows who is a coward and who is brave."