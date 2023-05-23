PM Modi in Australia: Recreational aircraft spells ‘Welcome Modi’ in Sydney sky ahead of mega event | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI ‘Welcome Modi’ spelt by recreational aircraft’s contrails in Sydney

PM Modi in Sydney: Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia, 'Welcome Modi' spelt by a recreational aircraft's contrails posed a mesmerising sight in the clear blue sky over Sydney on Tuesday. The sight was visible ahead of the community event organised to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. A video of the skywriting has since then gone viral on social media.

According to reports, PM Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will attend a community event later today (May 23) in Sydney to celebrate Australia's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, which according to the Australian government is "a core part" of its multicultural community.

What Australian PM said?

"As friends and partners, the relationship between our countries has never been closer. I look forward to celebrating Australia's vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney," the Australian PM said ahead of the event to be held in Qudos Bank Arena.

Meanwhile, thousands of expatriate Indians have gathered at the country's largest entertainment and sporting arena in Sydney to welcome PM Modi, who is visiting the country after a gap of nine years. He last visited Australia in 2014.

On Wednesday, Modi and Albanese are also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting wherein several topics of mutual interest will be discussed.

Modi intends to take relationship with Australia to 'next level'

In an interview with "The Australian" newspaper, Modi said he wants to take the relationship with Australia to the "next level", including closer defence and security ties to help ensure an "open and free" Indo-Pacific.

He also said the Indo-Pacific region faces a number of challenges such as climate change, terrorism, security of sea lanes of communication and piracy, and asserted that India believes they can be addressed only through shared efforts.

India-Australia relations

It should be mentioned here that foreign diplomatic relations between Australia and India are well-established, with both nations sharing a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" since both were part of the British Empire. Both are members of the Commonwealth of Nations, and share political, economic, security, lingual and sporting ties.

The relationship has grown in strength and importance since India’s economic reforms in the nineties and has made rapid strides in all areas - trade, energy and mining, science & technology, information technology, education and defence. India and Australia co-operate in various multilateral fora. Australia supports India’s candidature in an expanded UN Security Council. Both countries have also been cooperating as members of the Five Interested Parties (FIP) in the WTO context. Australia is an important player in APEC and supports India's membership of the organisation.

(With inputs from agencies)