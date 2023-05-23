Tuesday, May 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. PM Modi meets CEOs in Sydney, to hold talks with Australian counterpart Albanese today | LIVE UPDATES
Live now

PM Modi meets CEOs in Sydney, to hold talks with Australian counterpart Albanese today | LIVE UPDATES

PM Modi in Australia LIVE: During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Sydney Updated on: May 23, 2023 8:07 IST
PM Modi in Australia
Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi in Australia

PM Modi in Australia LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Australia as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. He was received by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell and other officials upon his arrival in Sydney. Members of the Indian diaspora also welcomed PM Modi as they chanted slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Later today, the Prime Ministers will also attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora. 

Latest World News

Live updates :PM Modi in Australia

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 23, 2023 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi interacts with Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting in Sydney

    PM Narendra Modi interacted with Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting, in Sydney today. During the visit, the Prime Ministers will attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora. 

  • May 23, 2023 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi meets CEO of Australian Super in Sydney

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Paul Schroder, CEO of  Australian Super, in Sydney. Calling his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese a "dear friend," PM Modi said that the bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Canberra was being nourished by the fast-growing Indian diaspora residing there. Pitching India among the top investment destinations in the world, the PM invited AustralianSuper to partner in India’s growth story, a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said. 

  • May 23, 2023 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'High degree of mutual trust, naturally translated into greater cooperation...': PM Modi on India-Australia ties

    Describing the relationship between India and Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the high degree of mutual trust between the two nations has naturally translated into greater cooperation over time, especially on defence and security matters. In an exclusive interview with 'The Australian' newspaper, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he wants to elevate relations with Australia to the "next level," which would entail deeper defence ties to support the creation of an "open and free" Indo-Pacific.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News