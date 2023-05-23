PM Modi meets CEOs in Sydney, to hold talks with Australian counterpart Albanese today | LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi in Australia

PM Modi in Australia LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Australia as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. He was received by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell and other officials upon his arrival in Sydney. Members of the Indian diaspora also welcomed PM Modi as they chanted slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Later today, the Prime Ministers will also attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora.

