Parvesh Verma orders suspension of Executive Engineer while inspecting drains in Delhi's Patparganj Delhi: Parvesh Verma earlier said the BJP govt in Delhi will deliver and not make promises. In a bid to tackle long-pending civic issues and revamp infrastructure, Verma launched an initiative, promising visible changes across the city in the next 100 days.

Delhi: To resolve long-pending issues in Delhi, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has taken a major step to accelerate development work. While inspecting drains in the Patparganj assembly constituency today (March 21), Parvesh Verma ordered the suspension of Executive Engineer.

He said, "...It is the job of PWD to clean drains, but that is absolutely not being done. So, I have ordered the suspension of XEN (Executive Engineer) here. All officers have been clearly told that if they do not work properly, action will be taken. We can't leave Delhi, our capital, like this...".

Ramashish Singh, an Executive Engineer, has been suspended who was posted in the East Road Division under the Akshardham Flyover area. Delhi government minister Parvesh Verma suspended the engineer due to the shortcomings that he noticed during a visit. All officials have been warned that action will be taken if they do not perform their duties. The drain alongside the PWD road in Patparganj was not cleaned, which led to the suspension of the officer.

Delhi's system broken in last 10 years

The minister said that the entire system of Delhi had broken down in the last 10 years while adding that strict instructions have been issued to government officials that negligence would not be tolerated. Verma asserted that the newly elected government was not shying away from hard work and was out on the streets.

"There are several issues. We, too, have decided that we will not shy away from working hard. We will make these officers work. The entire system of Delhi had broken down, and it was almost on the brink of collapse. For those who have not worked for the last 10 years, we will make all such officers work. Our government is out on the ground. We have instructed the officers that negligence will not be tolerated at all," Verma said.

Assuring that such issues would be resolved, he added that the entire system in Delhi would have to be changed. He said that government officials who have become "thick-skinned" would be made to work on the ground.

"The existing system will have to be changed, and we will resolve all issues. We will leave no stone unturned...In the last 10 years, officers have become thick-skinned; we will get rid of this. We are making all of them work on the ground. I, too, am working on the ground," he added.

Delhiites 'will witness real change' in next 100 days

Directing the authorities to tackle road repairs, sewer cleaning, flood control and illegal encroachments on a war footing, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has earlier said the BJP government is determined to complete the works stalled in Delhi for years due to lack of intent.

Verma said the BJP government in Delhi will deliver and not make promises. In a bid to tackle long-pending civic issues and revamp infrastructure, Verma launched an initiative, promising visible changes across the city in the next 100 days. During a meeting with the MLAs and officials from various departments, including PWD, Delhi Jal Board, and Irrigation and Flood Control, Verma directed the authorities to address key issues like road repairs, sewer cleaning, flood control and illegal encroachments on a war footing.

“For years, work in Delhi stalled due to lack of intent. The BJP government is determined to change that. We’re not here to make promises, we’re here to deliver. In the next 100 days, people will witness real change on the ground,” Verma said in a statement.

He emphasised the BJP government's priority is to speed up delayed projects and bring relief to the residents suffering from neglected civic infrastructure. The BJP leader said the situation has now worsened to the point where we need to act on a war footing to provide relief to people.

Concrete steps are being taken to repair roads, clean sewers and clear drains, he added.

"Our priority is development and within the next 100 days, the people of Delhi will see visible change. We will make every effort to resolve as many constituency issues as possible. The BJP government does not just make promises, we work to serve people,” Verma said.