Okhla Assembly Election: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Okhla Assembly Election 2025: Okhla is a prominent assembly constituency in Delhi, forming part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. It encompasses several areas, including Madanpur Khadar, Khizrabad, Jasola, Aali, and Taimur Nagar. Located in South East Delhi, Okhla is an urban area near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border and is one of Delhi’s oldest inhabited regions along the Yamuna River.

Okhla has been a stronghold for AAP in recent elections, with Amanatullah Khan winning consecutive terms. The constituency's diverse demographics and strategic location make it a key battleground during elections.

Okhla Constituency Demographic Profile

Okhla Assembly Constituency (Constituency No. 54) is situated in the South-East district of Delhi and falls under the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. It holds significant political and social importance, with a diverse demographic and voter base. The constituency includes 335,147 registered voters and comprises 252 polling stations as per the 2020 voter list.

Demographic Composition

Scheduled Caste Population : 9.79 per cent

: 9.79 per cent Scheduled Tribe Population : 0 per cent

: 0 per cent Geographical Location: South-East district of Delhi, near the Uttar Pradesh border.

Okhla Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Okhla constituency in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 (Wednesday), along with the other 70 constituencies of the national capital.

Okhla Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Okhla will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), along with the other 70 constituencies in Delhi.

Okhla Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

The lineup features seasoned politicians and new challengers from major parties:

Amanatullah Khan (AAP) : The incumbent MLA and a two-term representative from the Aam Aadmi Party, Khan seeks to retain his stronghold in Okhla. Known for his grassroots outreach and focus on local issues, Khan remains a dominant figure in the constituency.

: The incumbent MLA and a two-term representative from the Aam Aadmi Party, Khan seeks to retain his stronghold in Okhla. Known for his grassroots outreach and focus on local issues, Khan remains a dominant figure in the constituency. Manish Chaudhry (BJP): Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chaudhry will aim to break AAP’s winning streak. The BJP hopes to leverage Chaudhry’s appeal to consolidate votes across diverse sections of the constituency.

Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chaudhry will aim to break AAP’s winning streak. The BJP hopes to leverage Chaudhry’s appeal to consolidate votes across diverse sections of the constituency. Ariba Khan (Congress): A sitting councilor from Shaheen Bagh, Ariba Khan enters the race as Congress’s candidate. Her candidacy signals Congress’s attempt to rejuvenate its presence in Okhla by banking on a younger, dynamic face.

A sitting councilor from Shaheen Bagh, Ariba Khan enters the race as Congress’s candidate. Her candidacy signals Congress’s attempt to rejuvenate its presence in Okhla by banking on a younger, dynamic face. Shafaur Rehman (AIMIM): Representing the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Rehman brings a controversial yet impactful presence to the contest. His candidacy is likely to add a polariSing dimension to the electoral battle.

Okhla Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

2020 Assembly Election Results

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, Amanatullah Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a landslide victory, receiving 130,367 votes.

BJP : Brahm Singh finished second with 58,540 votes.

: Brahm Singh finished second with 58,540 votes. Congress: Parvez Hashmi managed only 5,123 votes.

2015 Assembly Election Results

Amanatullah Khan also dominated the 2015 polls, representing AAP with 104,271 votes.

BJP : Brahm Singh garnered 39,739 votes.

: Brahm Singh garnered 39,739 votes. Congress: Asif Muhammad Khan secured 20,135 votes.

Okhla Assembly Constituency Past Winners

Amanatullah Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, securing the Okhla constituency with a significant margin of 71,827 votes. Khan garnered 130,367 votes, achieving a vote share of 66.03%. His closest rival, Braham Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), received 58,540 votes, accounting for 29.65% of the vote share.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, Amanatullah Khan also won the Okhla constituency for AAP. He received 104,271 votes, claiming a vote share of 62.57%. Braham Singh of BJP once again finished as the runner-up with 39,739 votes, translating to 23.84% of the vote share. Khan defeated Singh with a margin of 64,532 votes.

Okhla Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections was 197,652 or 58.97 per cent in the Okhla Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 166,702 or 60.94 per cent.

