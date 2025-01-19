Greater Kailash Assembly Election: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Greater Kailash Assembly Election

Greater Kailash Assembly Election 2025: Greater Kailash is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Indian state of Delhi, forming part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency was restructured and created in 2008 by the Delimitation Commission. Located in South Delhi, Greater Kailash is a prominent residential area known for its bustling markets and is divided into three regions: GK1, GK2, and GK3, which are situated along a segment of the Outer Ring Road.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Saurabh Bharadwaj of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious with 60,372 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Shikha Roy, secured 43,563 votes, while Congress’s Sukhbir Singh Pawar received 3,339 votes.

Similarly, in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Saurabh Bharadwaj of AAP won the seat with 57,589 votes. BJP’s Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya garnered 43,006 votes, and Congress’s Sharmistha Mukherjee secured 6,102 votes.

Greater Kailash is a politically and economically prominent area, known for its mix of affluent and middle-class residents. The constituency is closely watched during elections, with updates on campaign strategies, voter turnout, and results shaping the narrative of Delhi’s politics.

Greater Kailash Constituency Demographic Profile

Greater Kailash, considered a BJP stronghold, is a vibrant mix of affluent and middle-class residences. The constituency, known for its cosmopolitan character, is home to a variety of residents, including traders, professionals, and salaried individuals. The influence of Muslim and Jat voters could be decisive in certain areas, making them crucial to the outcome of elections.

The constituency includes diverse neighborhoods such as Asiad Village Complex, Shahpur Jat, Greater Kailash 1, Zamrudpur, East of Kailash, Kailash Colony, Sant Nagar, Panchsheel Park, Panchsheel Enclave, Masjid Moth, Krishi Vihar, Pamposh Enclave, Chirag Enclave, Savitri Nagar, Sheikh Sarai, Khirki Extension, C.R. Park, Greater Kailash 2, and parts of Kalkaji.

Greater Kailash Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Greater Kailash constituency in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 (Wednesday), along with the other 70 constituencies of the national capital.

Greater Kailash Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Greater Kailash will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), along with the other 70 constituencies in Delhi.

Greater Kailash Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

In the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Saurabh Bharadwaj of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest for a third consecutive term from the Greater Kailash constituency. Known for his stronghold in the area, Bharadwaj has been a two-time MLA and a key figure in AAP’s governance.

Bharadwaj will face tough competition from Shikha Roy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is looking to reclaim the seat for her party. Meanwhile, Sukhbir Singh Pawar of the Congress will also be in the fray, attempting to revive the party’s presence in the constituency.

Greater Kailash Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

2020 Assembly Election Results

The Greater Kailash Assembly constituency, part of the New Delhi district, was a significant victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. AAP candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj won the seat, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shikha Roy by a margin of 16,809 votes.

This constituency plays a crucial role in the political dynamics of Delhi, falling under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

2024 Lok Sabha Election Results

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured a decisive win in the New Delhi constituency. Bansuri Swaraj, representing the BJP, defeated AAP’s Somnath Bharti with a significant margin of 78,370 votes. This result marked a critical shift in voter sentiment in the region.

Greater Kailash Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Saurabh Bharadwaj(AAP)

2015- Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP)

2013- Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP)

2008- Vijay Kumar Malhotra (BJP)

Greater Kailash Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections was 1,08,064 or 60.12 per cent in the Greater Kailash Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,08,085 or 66.69 per cent.