'Got infection in two days': Nitin Gadkari sounds alarm as Delhi continues to reel under toxic air Gadkari’s statement comes at a time when pollution continues to severely impact life in the national capital. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 355, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. A thick blanket of smog enveloped several parts of the city.

New Delhi:

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the worsening pollution levels in Delhi. The senior BJP leader said that he visits the national capital only for a few days at a time, yet still developed an infection due to toxic air. Gadkari said that he accepts the fact that his department is a key contributor in this.

Speaking at the book launch of former Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar in Delhi, Gadkari highlighted that India imports fossil fuels worth Rs 22 lakh crore annually, which significantly contributes to pollution.

“I hardly stay in Delhi for even two days, yet I develop an infection. Delhi is reeling under severe pollution. As the Transport Minister, I accept that nearly 40 per cent of the pollution is caused by my sector. This is largely due to the use of fossil fuels. Although we have developed alternative solutions, people are still hesitant to adopt them,” Gadkari said.

“India spends nearly Rs 22 lakh crore on importing fossil fuels which cause pollution. Can we not move towards a self-reliant India by using biofuels? I am using a car that runs on 100 per cent ethanol. It also generates 60 per cent electricity and produces zero pollution,” he added.

Delhi air registered in 'very poor' category

Gadkari’s statement comes at a time when pollution continues to severely impact life in the national capital. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 355, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. A thick blanket of smog enveloped several parts of the city, reducing visibility and raising health concerns for residents.

Despite government-imposed restrictions, there has not been any respite from poor air, as 28 out of 40 monitoring stations continue to record AQI levels exceeding 400.

Area-wise AQI in Delhi

Mundka- 435

Anand Vihar- 455

Dwarka- 430

Narela- 400

Punjabi Bagh- 421

ITO- 410

Akshardham- 419

Sarai Kale Khan- 360

ALSO READ: Weather update: Dense fog envelops Delhi and parts of north India; IGI Airport, SpiceJet issue advisory