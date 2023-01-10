Delhi: Woman cab driver fights back man trying to rob her mobile phone; here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Representational Image

An unidentified man tried to rob a woman cab driver by breaking the window of her vehicle with a stone while she was waiting to pick up a passenger in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday, they said. The cab driver was waiting to pick up a passenger when the man allegedly threw a stone at her vehicle and broke the glass window, police said.

The woman cab driver received minor injuries. The man then asked the driver to hand over her mobile phone. When she refused, he tried to snatch it but the woman resisted all his attempts, police said.

Bus driver sensed something suspicious and stopped his vehicle

A bus driver, who was passing by, sensed something suspicious and stopped his vehicle to help the cab driver. Seeing the bus driver approach, the accused fled the spot and the woman managed to retain her mobile phone, a senior police officer said.

She, however, refused to file a police complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Taking sou moto cognisance, a case was registered under section 393 (Attempt to commit robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kashmere Gate police station and efforts are on to nab the accused."

(With inputs from PTI)

