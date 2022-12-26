Indians spent 11 billion minutes travelling via Uber in 2022- Report

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Uber

Uber, a ride-hailing platform in its annual analysis has stated that Indians are spending 11 billion minutes travelling in its cabs in 2022.

The reports have stated that most of the Uber trips were booked between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and further, the most popular day of the week for booking the Uber was on Saturday, according to the company.

Uber said, "The year 2022 saw Indians start travelling big again, and cities swinging back open for business after the pandemic. Uber trips during the year covered as many as 4.5 billion kilometres, which is the distance from Earth all the way to Neptune, the last planet in the solar system since Pluto got kicked out of the team."

Also, the cab aggregator mentioned that the most popular product in terms of the number of trips was Uber Go, with Uber Auto coming in a very close second.

Among the cities with the highest number of Uber trips in 2022 were Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The top five cities with intercity routes in 2022 were Mumbai to Pune, Mumbai to Nashik, Delhi to Agra, Jaipur to Chandigarh, and Lucknow to Kanpur.

During the year, Uber expanded into several new cities, becoming the first ridesharing company to have a presence in all seven Northeast sister states.

Uber is now present in 123 cities in India.

