Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend weekly Friday meeting with LG V K Saxena

Weekly Meeting: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has decided to attend weekly meetings with the LG VK Saxena every Friday. The Delhi CM took this decision because there was a gap of several weeks. As per the news reports, Arvind Kejriwal will carry copies of the Constitution and other laws for the meeting at Raj Niwas. It seems that the meeting between Delhi CM Kejriwal and LG VK Saxena will take a serious angle as the two are expected to discuss their powers and jurisdictions.

Kejriwal: Let elected governments function

The two sides have been locked in a power tussle for quite some time. On Friday morning, Kejriwal, while referring to a newspaper article on the role of governors, said, "Let elected governments function. Obstructing elected governments from doing their job for petty partisan gains is bad for the people, democracy and Constitution."

LG Saxena's letter to Kejriwal

On January 9, L-G Saxena through a letter invited Kejriwal for a meeting to discuss the provisions of governing administration in Delhi. He had also suggested the chief minister have regular meetings with him for "conflict-free" governance of the national capital in the interest of its residents.

LG and Delhi CM: loggerheads

The L-G had also said the chief minister used to meet him regularly till October 2022 but later he expressed his inability to do so due to his preoccupation with Delhi municipal polls and elections in different states. The LG's office and the AAP government in Delhi have often found themselves at loggerheads over various issues.

Kejriwal's letter to Saxena

Kejriwal, in his recent letters to Saxena, questioned the nomination of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's presiding officer and aldermen as well as members of the Haj committee, asking if the L-G as "administrator" meant ignoring the elected government in Delhi.

