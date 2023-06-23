Follow us on Image Source : DU New Delhi: Ceiling fan falls in Delhi University's Hansraj College, what happened next | READ

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a ceiling fan fell over a few students who were attending a class at Hansraj College of Delhi University. According to a student group, a few students were injured in the incident that occurred on Wednesday. RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on the college premises against the 'negligence' of the administration after the incident took place during a B.Com (Hons) class.

However, the college administration did not respond immediately.

Student wing of RSS protested

"Due to the negligence of the Hansraj College administration, a running fan fell in the B.Com II class on Wednesday, injuring some students," the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said in a statement.

"In protest, the students led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest,"

Other issues were also raised

Several other issues, including that of academics, were also raised during the demonstration.

Last year, the roof of a building housing the Geography department in the varsity's Kirorimal College collapsed, PTI reported.