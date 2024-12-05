Neb Sarari triple murder: CM Atishi urges chief secretary to order magisterial probe into case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday wrote to Chief Secretary Dharmendra directing a Magisterial Enquiry into the death incident of a 12-year-old boy in Chinmaya Vidyalaya. She said this is an extremely serious incident that raises questions regarding the safety and security of students who study in schools across Delhi and directed to submit preliminary report within 3 days.

Atishi on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the law and order situation in the national capital in light of the recent murder in Neb Sarai, and alleged that BJP has failed to fulfull its responsibility of providing security to the people of the city.

Highlighting the 'rise' in crime incidents in the national capital, Atishi accused the Centre of negligence and said that it has completely failed to perform its duty.

Speaking to the media here today over the law and order situation, Atishi said, "This morning, 3 members of the same family were murdered in Neb Sarai. This is not the first incident that highlights the rising crime in Delhi. Across the capital, there are incidents of stabbing, firing and drugs are being smuggled."

"Just a few days ago, two policemen were murdered in broad daylight. BJP has only one responsibility in Delhi, which is to provide security to the people. However, it is quite clear that the central government has failed to perform its duty completely," said Atishi.

This comes after a man, his wife and their daughter were stabbed to death at their residence in Delhi's Neb Sarai on Wednesday.

According to Delhi police, the fourth member of the family, the son was out for a walk at the time of the incident.

"Three people from a house including a man, his wife and daughter, in the Neb Sarai area of South Delhi were stabbed to death. Their son-fourth member of the family had gone out for a walk," officials said.

"We came here after hearing noise. After we reach, the son told us that he went out for a morning walk and when he returned he saw, his parents and sister has been stabbed to death and blood has spanned all around. He told us that they it was their marriage anniversary and he went after wishing them. This has happened for the first time in Deoli village," a neighbour said while speaking to ANI.

The Aam Aadmi Party Delhi filed a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, seeking to discuss the 'deteriorating law and order' situation and the 'rise in crimes' in the national capital.