Bullet fired at plywood shops in Delhi’s Nangloi, Rs 5 crore ransome demanded

Hours after a shooting incident inside a furniture shop in Delhi's Nangloi escalated tensions in the region, sources on Monday (November 4) revealed that the complainant, identified as Amrit Garg, under whose shop the incident occurred, also received an extortion call allegedly from a member of the Gogi gang.

According to released information, around 45 minutes after the firing incident, the complainant received a threatening call at approximately 2:17 pm from a Gogi gang member demanding Rs 5 crore in extortion money.

About the Two Incidents

The first incident occurred today around 1:30 pm when three assailants with covered faces barged into the shop and fired multiple rounds in the air before fleeing on a two-wheeler. Officials stated that while leaving, they also left behind a note mentioning gangsters' names, including Yogesh Dahiya and Monty Mann, along with a demand for Rs 10 crore.

Further, the second incident involved a threatening call made to the complainant minutes after the firing. The complainant reported that at 2:17 pm, he received a call from an international number (+1 661-390-7098), during which fugitive gangster Monty Maan allegedly threatened him and demanded Rs 5 crore as protection money. The complainant also stated that the caller also mentioned the names of Yogesh Dahiya and Ankesh Lakra, both linked to the Gogi gang. Sources indicated that this appears to be a genuine threat from the Gogi gang.

Second major firing incident in Nangloi

Notably, this is the second shooting incident in Nangloi in just over a month. Earlier, on September 28, two bike-borne men fired several shots at a sweet shop in Nangloi, demanding extortion money from the shop owner, allegedly on the orders of jailed Gogi gang members Deepak Boxer and Ankesh Lakra. Two sharpshooters associated with Deepak were later arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.