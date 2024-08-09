Friday, August 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Manish Sisodia gets bail in liquor case: AAP hails verdict, says 'prayers were met'

Manish Sisodia gets bail in liquor case: AAP hails verdict, says 'prayers were met'

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia. The court in its order said, right to speedy trial denied In liquor policy case.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2024 11:35 IST
Manish Sisodia gets bail
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Moments after the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the bail granted to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the Excise Policy irregularities case, leaders across the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday (August 8) expressed their relief, stating that the prayers of the people of Delhi had finally been answered and that the 'father of the education revolution' would be released from jail after 1.5 years.


'The whole country is happy today'

Significantly, while AAP leader Sanjay Singh hailed the apex court's decision as a great relief to the Aam Aadmi Party and the people of Delhi, AAP's another Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, remarked that Manish Sisodia's only crime was that he gave a better future to the children of the poor.



Meanwhile, AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sisodia's release said, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister's bail order justifies victory of truth. 

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement