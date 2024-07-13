Man injured in gang rivalry shootout in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Visuals from the incident site

An incident of gang violence was reported from Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area on Saturday evening, resulting in one person being injured. Members of a rival gang opened fire on a person, escalating a petty rivalry issue into a bloodshed confrontation.

About the incident

Significantly, while the elaborated details of the incident are yet to be ascertained, according to the information available, the incident occurred around 6:47 p.m. at H Block Lajpat Nagar.

The authorities said the incident involved Abhishek Sagar, alias Katya, who was allegedly shot by a known criminal, Abhishek Taneja, and his gang member at the behest of another suspect identified as Rohit Chaudhary.

According to the information available, Chaudhary is said to have a rivalry with Abhishek Sagar, alias Katya, who allegedly fired on him earlier on November 3, 2023. The incident led to a case being registered under FIR 706/23. Nine accused were arrested in connection with that incident, facing charges under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and rioting.

At the time, Katya was a juvenile and was subsequently apprehended. Meanwhile, Katya has a history of criminal activity, having been involved in three cases as a juvenile.

READ MORE | Chinese national arrested for illegally staying in India

READ MORE | Delhi Police denies claims of terrorist attack at Gurudwara in New Delhi