Malviya Nagar Election 2025: AAP's Somnath Bharti eyes fourth straight win, BJP's Satish in for tough battle

Malviya Nagar Assembly Election 2025: As the battle for Malviya Nagar seat intensifies, the political stage is set for a fierce battle between AAP’s Somnath Bharti, a three-time MLA and his BJP and Congress rivals, Satish Upadhyay and Jitender Kumar Kochar respectively.

Malviya Nagar is situated in South Delhi, it is a residential area located between Saket and Hauz Khas. The constituency is named after freedom fighter Madan Mohan Malviya. The first assembly election in this seat was held in 1973, BJP's Rajendra Gupta won the seat.

Some of the key issues in several areas of Maliya Nagar are water logging, sewerage issues, and traffic mismanagement. People in Gautam Nagar, Sarvodaya Enclave, Krishna Nagar, Arjun Nagar are facing issues due to poor sewage systems and waterlogging.

Somnath Bharti vs Satish Upadhyay vs Jitender Kumar Kochar

The AAP candidate and three times MLA Somnath Bharti is once again trusted by the party to contest from the Malviya Nagar constituency. Bharti triumphed in both the 2015 and 2020 elections, garnering over 50% of the vote share. This time, he is in tough battle with BJP’s Satish Upadhyay and Congress’ Jitendra Kumar Kochar.

Malviya Nagar Election 2025 Date

The Malviya Nagar constituency in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 (Wednesday), along with the other 70 constituencies of the national capital.

Malviya Nagar Elections 2025 Result

The result for Malviya Nagar will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), along with the other 70 constituencies in Delhi.

Malviya Nagar Constituency Elections: What happened in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Somnath Bharti won the Malviya Nagar seat. He was polled 52,043 votes with a vote share of 57.97%. Bharti defeated BJP candidate Shailender Singh, who got 33,899 votes with a vote share of 37.76%.

INC candidate Neetu Verma Soin stood third with 2,856 votes (3.18%). The total number of valid votes polled was 89,778.

In 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections also, AAP candidate Somnath Bharti won the seat. He was polled 51,196 votes with a vote share of 54.99%. BJP candidate Nandani Sharma got 35,299 (37.91%) and was the runner-up. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 93,105.

Congress candidate Yogendra Shastri came in third with 5, 555 votes (5.97%)

AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats.