Major crackdown on Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Delhi police arrest three wanted shooters after encounter

New Delhi:

Delhi Police clashed with three shooters from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang near the Bawana Mulkh Nahar area, leading to their arrest. The police team from the Outer North District’s Bawana Police Station exchanged heavy gunfire with the criminals, with one gangster sustaining a bullet wound to the leg. The confrontation saw both sides firing a total of four rounds.

The three arrested shooters are believed to have been involved in the brutal killing of a local businessman just three days earlier in the Bawana region.

The crime, which shocked the community, saw the victim chased down and shot in broad daylight. In an unsettling turn, Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, Randeep Malik and Anil Pandit, openly took responsibility for the murder through social media posts.

Investigation into businessman's murder intensifies

Following the arrest of the shooters, police have launched an extensive inquiry into the reasons behind the businessman’s murder and the identity of the person who allegedly ordered the hit.