Mahua Moitra claims BJP forced to shut down fish shops in CR Park : 'Are we supposed to eat dhoklas'

In a new controversy, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra has accused BJP workers of threatening fishmongers in Chittaranjan Park, a predominantly Bengali area in Delhi, to shut their legal fish and meat shops. Moitra's allegations, shared widely on social media, include a video purportedly showing BJP cadre intimidating the shopkeepers, demanding that they close their businesses located near a local temple.

Moitra, in a series of posts on the platform X, condemned the actions, calling the BJP cadre “goons” and accusing them of targeting the community’s longstanding fish-eating culture. The TMC MP claimed the temple was built by local shopkeepers and the business community in the area. In a video message, she expressed outrage over the incident, asking if the BJP was attempting to dictate people’s food choices, implying that the community should instead adhere to a vegetarian diet and chant "Jai Shri Ram" as part of an ideological imposition.

“Is the BJP going to tell us what we are going to eat and where we have legal shops?” Moitra questioned. She further criticised the Delhi Police for not making any arrests despite the incident being captured on video, suggesting that the response would have been different had the situation involved Muslims.

The incident has sparked strong reactions on both sides. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, emphasizing the importance of respecting temples but also defending the fish traders. He stated that the fish markets in CR Park were legally allocated and operated with high cleanliness standards. He also alleged that the video had been manipulated by politically motivated individuals to create discord.

Despite Moitra’s claims and the viral video, the Delhi Police have not yet made any arrests, stating that they have not received a formal complaint but are investigating the matter.

The controversy continues to divide opinions, with some supporting the fishmongers and others defending the sanctity of religious spaces.