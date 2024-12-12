Kejriwal launches Mahila Samman Yojana in Delhi: Know its eligibility, how to apply for it

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mahila Samman Yojana launched in Delhi

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the 'Mahila Samman Yojana'. Under this welfare scheme, the government will give Rs 1000 to women every month in Delhi. The former Delhi chief minister promised that after the Delhi Assembly elections, this amount will be increased to Rs 2100 per month. Arvind Kejriwal said that if AAP wins the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the scheme money will be increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 2100.

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal said that women will not be able to benefit from this scheme as of now, however, if the AAP forms the government after the Assembly elections in Delhi then they will be able to get the financial aid.

What is the eligibility for Chief Minister Mahila Samman Yojana?

The woman should be an official voter of Delhi.

The annual income of women should be up to Rs 2.50 lakh or less.

The age of women should be more than 18 years and less than 60 years.

The Delhi government is already providing the benefit of many pension schemes to women above 60 years of age.

If the woman has any four-wheeler in her name, she will not be considered eligible for the scheme.

Know about the documents required for Chief Minister Mahila Samman Yojana