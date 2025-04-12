Madhya Pradesh government organises Vikramaditya Mahanatya at Delhi's Red Fort, VP Dhankhar graces event MP government is organising 'Mahanatya' at the Red Fort in New Delhi from April 12 to 14. The event aims to celebrate the legacy of the legendary emperor Vikramaditya through an elaborate historical drama featuring over 250 artists and live animals.

Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday commenced its three-day cultural event, 'Vikramaditya Mahanatya Mahamanchan.' at Delhi's Red Fort. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar graced the event, he was welcomed by the Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav. According to the official statement, ‘Mahanatya’ is a theatrical presentation that brings to life the inspiring saga of Samrat Vikramaditya.

The Mahanatya includes several performances and one of the performances which includes elephants and horses along with the artists, is being jointly organised by the Madhya Pradesh government in association with the Delhi Government, Sanskar Bharti, and other cultural bodies. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also attended the event today.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attends Mahanatya

Addressing the cultural event, VP Dhankhar said, "I am delighted that, after a long gap, India has entered a new era... India is making remarkable progress in development and is emerging as a great power. The eyes of the world are on India."

MP CM Mohan Yadav shared pictures and videos of the event on the social media. His post on X reads, "Honorable Vice President Mr. Jagdeep Dhankhad today Governor Mr. Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Mrs. Rekha Gupta in the dignified presence of Madhav Das Park located in the Red Fort of New Delhi launched the "Emperor Vikramaditya" Mahanatya Mahamanchan."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lauded 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'

Addressing the event, CM Gupta said, "Today, I along with my Cabinet is present here to witness this proud moment here. Truly, it is an inspiration for all of us that such a grand event is organised away from the boundaries of states and in Delhi, which is the national capital, and it shows 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'."