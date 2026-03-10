LPG shortage affects gas agencies in Delhi, owners say hotels not received supplies for last 2 days

New Delhi:

Apart from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai, the national capital is also affected due to LPG supply shortage due to war in the Middle East. One of the gas agency owners in Delhi said that the commercial gas is not arriving from the source, so they are unable to supply it. “A panic situation is developing. Some customers have come to the gas agency in distress. I have also spoken to customers,” he said.

Domestic cylinder ran out in 15 days, say agents

He said because the 25 days have not passed and the domestic cylinder ran out in 15 days, they are now unable to get another cylinder. He said small gas agencies in Delhi are not receiving commercial cylinder supplies and as a result, nearby hotels and restaurants have not received supplies for two days.

He further added that supply of LPG to hotel, dhaba, and other commercial establishments has now stopped. Earlier, the hotel and restaurant industry body FHRAI on Monday flagged the shortage of commercial cooking gas cylinders due to supply disruptions and sought government intervention in the matter.

FHRAI writes to Centre on LPG shortage

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) wrote to Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, flagging "widespread disruption at the ground level".

The FHRAI stated that several distributors are withholding supplies citing a government order dated March 5. "In light of these challenges, we request the government to issue a formal clarification confirming that no such restrictions apply to the hospitality and food service sectors. We further pray for a clear mandate to be issued to all oil marketing companies to ensure the seamless distribution of commercial cylinders," FHRAI Secretary General Jaison Chacko said in the letter.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said commercial LPG cylinder suppliers were expressing their inability to meet the supply needs of the restaurant industry, which was "severely impacting" it, and urged the government to clarify/intervene on the issue.

Also Read:

LPG cylinder shortage hits restaurants, hotels in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, govt responds