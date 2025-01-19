Laxmi Nagar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lakshmi Nagar Assembly Election 2025

Laxmi Nagar is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, located in the central part of East Delhi. It is a general (GEN) seat and falls under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Historically known as Trans Yamuna, Laxmi Nagar has evolved into a bustling area with a popular market for clothing and everyday essentials. The constituency, created by the delimitation commission in 2022, sees significant political activity, with the BJP and AAP being the dominant parties. A notable landmark near Laxmi Nagar is the Akshardham Temple, situated approximately 3 kilometres away.

Demographic Profile

In 2020, the total number of voters in the Laxmi Nagar constituency was 221,792. Out of this, 123,595 voters were male and 98,024 were female voters. There were 43 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Lakshmi Nagar was 1,232 (1,126 men and 106 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Laxmi Nagar constituency was 203,695. Out of this, 115,298 voters were male, and 88,380 were female. There were 682 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Lakshmi Nagar in 2015 was 31, consisting of 19 men and 12 women.

Laxmi Nagar Assembly Elections 2025: Poll Date

Laxmi Nagar constituency in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 (Wednesday), along with the other 70 constituencies of the national capital.

Result Date

The result for Laxmi Nagar will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), along with the other 70 constituencies in Delhi.

Laxmi Nagar Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

In the upcoming 2025 Laxmi Nagar Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Abhay Verma as their candidate. He will be competing against a strong lineup of contenders, including B. B. Tyagi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sumit Sharma from the Indian National Congress (INC), and Gandhi Gautam representing the Aspiration for People's Rights (ASP-KR).

Past Winners of Laxmi Nagar Assembly

The Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency in Delhi has seen notable electoral shifts over the years. In 2020, Abhay Verma from the BJP won with 125,000 votes, securing 52% of the total votes. Nitin Tyagi from AAP lost, securing 95,000 votes.

In 2015, Nitin Tyagi from AAP won decisively with 115,000 votes, representing 50% of the vote share. The second-place candidate, BB Tyagi from BJP, got 85,000 votes, securing 35% of the total vote share.

Laxmi Nagar Assembly Constituency: Past winners

The Laxmi Nagar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidatesNagar Assembly Constituency in Delhi has seen various political shifts over the years. Here are the past winners of the constituency:

2020 - Abhay Verma (BJP) 2015 - Nitin Tyagi (AAP) 2013 - Nitin Tyagi (AAP) 2008 - Brij Mohan Jha (Congress) 2003 - Brij Mohan Jha (Congress)

Laxmi Nagar Assembly Voter Turnout

The voter turnout in the Laxmi Nagar constituency has varied significantly across recent elections. In 2020, the turnout was 58%, with 120,000 voters participating. In contrast, the 2015 election saw a higher turnout of 70% of the electorate, or 145,000 voters, casting their votes. This shift reflects changes in voter engagement and interest in the constituency's electoral process over the years.