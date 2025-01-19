Krishna Nagar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Krishna Nagar Assembly Election 2025

Krishna Nagar Assembly Election 2025: The Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 60 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Krishna Nagar is part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. AAP candidate SK Bagga has won the Krishna Nagar seat in the 2020 and 2015 elections.

Krishna Nagar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,17,431 voters in the Krishna Nagar constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,13,776 were male and 1,03,652 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 667 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Krishna Nagar in 2020 was 70 (63 men and 7 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Krishna Nagar constituency was 1,90,152. Out of this, 1,00,523 voters were male and 89,626 were female voters. There were 532 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Krishna Nagar in 2015 was 34 (21 men and 13 women).

Krishna Nagar Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Krishna Nagar constituency in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5.

Krishna Nagar Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The result for Krishna Nagar will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), along with the other 69 constituencies in Delhi.

Krishna Nagar Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

The ruling AAP has fielded Vikas Bagga from the Krishna Nagar Assembly seat. The BJP has given a ticket to Anil Goyal and Gurcharan Singh Raju is a Congress from this seat.

Krishna Nagar Assembly Past Winners

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate SK Bagga won the seat with a margin of 3,995 votes ( 2.73%). He was polled 72,111 votes with a vote share of 49.1%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anil Goyal, who got 68,116 votes (46.38%). Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Walia stood third with 5,079 votes (3.46%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,46,855 (67.54%).

In the 2015, Delhi Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate SK Bagga won the seat. He was polled 65,919 votes with a vote share of 47.99%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kiran Bedi got 63,642 votes (46.33%) and was the runner-up. Bagga defeated Bedi by a margin of 2,277 votes (1.66%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,37,365 (72.24%). Congress candidate Bansi Lal came in third with 6,189 votes (4.51%) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Yogesh Kumar stood fourth with just 501 votes (0.36%).

Krishna Nagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1993: Harsh Vardhan (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1998: Harsh Vardhan (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2003: Harsh Vardhan (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2008: Harsh Vardhan (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2013: Harsh Vardhan (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: S K Bagga (Aam Aadmi Party)

2020: S K Bagga (Aam Aadmi Party)

Krishna Nagar Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency was 1,46,855 or 67.54 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,37,365 or 72.24 per cent.