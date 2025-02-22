Kejriwal was doing a good job but his opening liquor vends was not liked by people: Anna Hazare Anna Hazare, whose anti-corruption movement is credited for the birth of the Aam Aadmi Party, said that as a chief minister, Kejriwal should have set an example before society but went astray.

Social activist Anna Hazare expressing his thoughts over former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was doing a “good job” as CM, but he started opening liquor shops and faced people’s wrath as a result. On Rekha Gupta becoming the new Delhi CM, Hazare said that it was a matter of pride for the national capital as a woman takes to the top chair.

He told media persons that people voted for Gupta because of her "pure thoughts and deeds". As chief minister, Kejriwal should have set an example before society but went astray, said the octogenarian activist whose anti-corruption movement is credited for the birth of the Aam Aadmi Party.

"The earlier CM (Kejriwal) was doing a good job and became Delhi chief minister thrice. I did not speak anything (against him) as he was doing a good job. But then, he slowly started opening liquor vends and issuing licences. Then I got upset," Hazare told reporters, referring to the AAP government's controversial excise policy.

Kejriwal was once Hazare's associate in the anti-corruption movement

Hazare, notably, is known for a staunch opposition to the consumption or sale of liquor. Kejriwal was once Hazare's associate in the anti-corruption movement, but the two parted ways after the former formed the AAP in 2012.

In the elections earlier this month, the BJP ousted the AAP from power in Delhi, with Kejriwal losing his seat. The Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate have alleged that irregularities had been committed while modifying the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 and undue favours extended to licence holders. The policy was later scrapped.

(With PTI inputs)