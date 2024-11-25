Kejriwal makes THIS major announcement on pension for retired employees ahead of Delhi polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday addressed a press conference and said the Delhi government has brought a piece of good news for the retired employees of the city. Now 80 thousand new pensioners will get pension, he said and added that a total of 8,50,000 old people will get pension in the national capital. Kejriwal said that 60 to 69 years old retired employees are given Rs 2,000 per month and Rs 2500 is being given per month to senior citizens above 70.

The former Delhi CM said that the cabinet has passed it and the order also came into effect. According to Kejriwal, over 10,000 new applications have been received.

Accusing the Centre of partiality, Kejriwal said where there is a double engine government, the elderly get less pension. "And if there is a single engine government in Delhi, then Rs 2500 pension is given the retird employees. So choose single engine rather than the double engine government," he said.

"When I went to jail, the old age pension was stopped. This is a sin. After coming out of jail, pension has started again," he said.