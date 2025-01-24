Kejriwal hits out at Yogi Adityanath: Should UP Chief Minister repair Delhi's law and order?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kejriwal hits out at Yogi Adityanath.

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday came down heavily on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remarks on Delhi and said should the UP chief minister repair the law and order situation in the national capital?

Arvind Kejriwal said that the removal of his security by Punjab Police is politics in its entirety. “I am sorry that someone's personal safety has been put at the hands of politics,” he said.

On Thursday also, Kejriwal had hit back at Yogi Adityanath's criticism of the Delhi government over the law and order situation, and said the law and order of the national capital comes under the Central government.

Talking about the law and order situation in the national capital, the former Delhi CM said that "11 gangsters" have captured the entire Delhi.



Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said, "Yogi ji came to Delhi today. He too raised questions on the law and order in Delhi. He said that he mended the law and order in UP. I agree with Yogi ji that Delhi's law and order is very bad. Over 11 gangsters have captured the entire Delhi. Yogi Ji said that he wiped out gangsters in UP. But in Delhi, gangsters are roaming around freely. Firing is taking place on streets. Women can't step out of their houses."

"I would like to tell Yogi ji that the law and order in Delhi come under the Central government.

Kejriwal's remark came after CM Yogi slammed the AAP government in Delhi on the issue of illegal migrants and more.

Addressing a public gathering in the Janakpuri Assembly constituency on Thursday, CM Yogi accused Kejriwal's AAP government of 'instigating riots' in 2020 in the national capital with the help of 'Bangladeshi infiltrators'.

"With the help of Bangladeshi infiltrators, their (AAP) councillors and officials together instigated riots in 2020. They created chaos and hooliganism in Shaheen Bagh. Today if you look at the states where the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, you will find a clean environment there. Form a double-engine government in Delhi and get basic amenities and move towards making Delhi Indraprastha again," CM Yogi said.