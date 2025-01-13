Kejriwal alleges Avadh Ojha's transfer of voter ID not done yet, says will approach EC today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the party’s Patpadganj candidate Avadh Ojha’s transfer of voter ID has not been done yet, saying he will approach the election commission regarding the same.

Kejriwal further said that if Avadh Ojha’s transfer of voter ID is not done on time, then he will not be able to file his nomination. “Do these people want to stop Avadh Ojha from contesting elections”, he asked.

“Avadh Ojha is our Patpadganj candidate. His earlier voter ID card was from Greater Noida. He had applied for Delhi's voter card on December 26 and then applied on January 7 again to transfer the voter ID card. But it is not done yet. The Delhi Election Commission had earlier issued a notice that the last date for making the voter card is January 7. Which was then changed to 6th January. This is against the rules of election. This is the case of one of my candidates. If his voter card is not produced in time, he will not be able to file his nomination. Do these people want to stop Avadh Ojha from contesting elections?,” he said.

He said apart from this, he will also complain about dozens of voter cards being made at the houses of BJP ministers and MPs in New Delhi area.

“The Election Commission has not given the time to meet. But we will go there and wait in the waiting area. They will meet when they are free,” he said.

Last week, Kejriwal wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner regarding allegations of irregularities in the voter list in the New Delhi Assembly constituency ahead of the assembly polls in the national capital.

The former Delhi CM, in his letter, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is repeatedly trying to 'manipulate' the voter lists in the New Delhi Assembly constituency in a 'systematic' effort to 'subvert' the 'integrity' of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

"I write to you with grave concern regarding the repeated attempts by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate the voter lists in the New Delhi Assembly constituency in a systematic effort to subvert the integrity of the upcoming elections," Kejriwal wrote in his letter.

"What is happening in Delhi today is a stark reminder of the days when India used to witness rampant booth capturing at gunpoint. Had BJP's attempt to fraudulently delete 5500 genuine votes (5.5% of total voters) and add 13,000 fake votes (13% of existing total voters) succeeded, the New Delhi constituency would have been permanently altered by a staggering 18% votes," he added.

He accused the BJP of transferring votes from across the country to the New Delhi assembly using the addresses of its own Members of Parliament (MPs) and ministers who live in the New Delhi constituency.

"After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) caught these attempts to manipulate voter lists, the BJP has now resorted to a new way to manipulate electoral rolls: it is transferring votes from across the country to the New Delhi assembly using addresses of its own Members of Parliament (MPs) and ministers who live in the New Delhi constituency," the letter further reads.

"Shockingly, 33 new votes have been submitted for being transferred to BJP's candidate Pravesh Verma's official residence," he added.