Karol Bagh building collapse: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of deceased

Atishi visited the Karol Bagh area in the evening.

Hours after the Karol Bagh building collapse incident was reported in the national capital, proposed Delhi CM Atishi announced compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the families of the deceased persons and said appropriate compensation will be given to those who suffered injuries in the incident. She visited the area and said four people have died in the incident. She added that legal action will be taken against the building owner.

In the incident earlier in the day, at least four people died while 14 others were injured in the Karol Bagh area on Wednesday morning, said Delhi police.

According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services, the DFS received information about the building collapse in Bapa Nagar at 9.10 am. As soon as they received the information, the officials from the Delhi Fire Services, with 5 fire tenders, rushed to the site.

Later while sharing the development on the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hukma Ram said that as many as 15 people were rescued.

DCP Central M Harsh Vardhan said, "At around 9 am information of a building collapse was received at Prasad Nagar Police Station from the area of Bapa Nagar. An old building of approximately 25 square yards' area has collapsed."

Meanwhile, Delhi police said that four people died and 14 injured were in the house collapse incident in Karol Bagh.