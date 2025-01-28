Karawal Nagar Election 2025: Can BJP's 'firebrand' leader Kapil Mishra snatch it from AAP?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karawal Nagar Assembly Election 2025

Karawal Nagar Assembly Election 2025: Karawal Nagar is set to witness a fierce battle in the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly election 2025. Key candidates contesting from the constituency include Manoj Tyagi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kapil Mishra from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and PK Mishra from the Indian National Congress (INC). In the 2020 Assembly election, BJP 's Mohan Singh Bisht won the seat with 96,721 votes (50.6%).

Manoj Kumar Tyagi Vs Kapil Mishra Vs Dr PK Mishra

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, who joined BJP in 2019, is trusted by the party to contest from the Karawal Nagar constituency. He is contesting fiercly against AAP's Manoj Tyagi and Congress' PK Mishra.

Karawal Nagar is a densely populated area, predominantly comprises people originally from Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. It has over 3.07 lakh voters.

Karawal Nagar Election 2025 Date

The Karawal Nagar constituency in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 (Wednesday), along with the other 69 constituencies of the national capital.

Karawal Nagar Elections 2025 Result

The result for Karawal Nagar will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), along with the other 69 constituencies in Delhi.

Karawal Nagar Constituency Elections: What happened in 2020 and 2015

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election results, the BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht won the seat with 96,721 votes, while AAP's Durgesh Pathak received 88,498 votes, and Congress's Arbind Singh garnered 2,242 votes.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election results, AAP's Kapil Mishra won the seat with 101,865 votes. BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht received 57,434 votes, and Congress's Shaitan Pal Dayma secured 5,362 votes.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

The elections are scheduled on February 5 and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are in contest for the 70 Assembly seats in the National Capital.

AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.