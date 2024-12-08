Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sukanta Majumdar walk the ramp at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav Fashion Show in Delhi | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA (X) Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sukanta Majumdar walked the ramp in Delhi.

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dr Sukanta Majumdar walked on the ramp at the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav fashion show' in the national capital on Saturday (December 7). The two ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wore traditional northeastern-style jackets to promote vibrant fashion of the region.

The fashion show was part of the three-day Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India. The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 6), aims to showcase the region's textile industry, artisanal crafts, and unique geographical indication (GI) products. The fashion show featured a display of regional styles, with northeastern fashion taking centre stage.

Had amazing time showcasing vibrant styles of Northeast India: Scindia

Scindia, who also holds the portfolio of Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, said the event was a celebration of culture and creativity. "Had an amazing time at the fashion show showcasing the vibrant styles of Northeast India! Each state was beautifully represented by talented artists and models," he posted on X while sharing photos of him walking the ramp.

A special fashion show highlighted the fusion of contemporary design with traditional textiles, showcasing Muga silk gowns and Eri silk stoles. Top designers from the region will collaborate with local artisans to create stunning ensembles, an official said.

Know more about 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6 inaugurated the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav', a festival to showcase the cultural, social and economic fabric of the eight northeastern states. The 'Mahotsav' will provide an unprecedented platform to showcase the region's vibrant textile industry, and artisanal crafts.

The eight northeastern states- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim- are often referred to as the 'Ashtalaxmi' or eight forms of prosperity. They contribute significantly to India's cultural, social and economic fabric.

The event will foster long-term business relationships between northeast's artisans and buyers, and is expected to generate large volume of on-spot sales and many bulk orders. Besides, investors will meet with government representatives and entrepreneurs to discuss investment opportunities in textiles, handicrafts, agriculture and tourism.

Industry leaders, designers and fashion experts will discuss sustainable fashion, the future of handloom, and the global potential of northeast India's textile industry. Daily cultural performances will feature the Bihu dances of Assam, the folk dances of Nagaland and other traditional expressions, the official said.

These developments are aimed at overcoming geographical isolation, improving regional integration and enhancing economic growth. The region, known for its strategic location, rich natural resources and cultural diversity, is now becoming a focal point for major industrial and infrastructure projects, another official said.

Among the various sectors, notable advancements include the setting up of semiconductor industries, mega bridges to improve connectivity and expansions in road, rail and air networks. Recent infrastructure development in northeast India has been transformative, positioning the region as a gateway to southeast Asia and a hub for trade, tourism and industry.

The region's improved connectivity, growing industrial base and investment in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors are unlocking its economic potential, while strategic initiatives in transport, energy and digital infrastructure are integrating the region more closely with the rest of India, the official said. These developments not only address the region's historical challenges of isolation and underdevelopment but also set the stage for future growth and prosperity.