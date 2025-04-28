JNUSU results: Left sweeps Central Panel elections, ABVP makes major comeback after a decade Nitish Kumar (AISA) was elected President, Manisha (DSF) won the Vice-President's post, and Munteha Fatima (DSF) secured the position of General Secretary. However, ABVP made major inroads after a decade-long dry spell.

New Delhi:

JNUSU results: The Left alliance maintained its stronghold in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2024-25 by securing three of the top four posts, while the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a comeback after ten years to win the post of the joint secretary.

Nitish Kumar (AISA) was elected President, Manisha (DSF) won the Vice-President's post, and Munteha Fatima (DSF) secured the position of General Secretary. However, ABVP made major inroads after a decade-long dry spell by winning the post of Joint Secretary with Vaibhav Meena, emerging victorious and posing a strong challenge to the traditional Left alliance at JNU.

The JNUSU elections were held on April 25 after a delay due to campus violence. It witnessed a huge voter turnout of 70 per cent, with around 5,500 students casting their votes. The four-cornered poll race saw AISA-DSF, ABVP, and an NSUI-Fraternity alliance battling for control

How did the winning candidates react to JNUSU results?

Newly elected President, Nitish Kumar (AISA), assured students, stating, "We will work for the students and their welfare. The aim is to ensure that the voice of every student is heard and respected."

Manisha (DSF), the newly elected Vice President, gave credit for the win to the university, stating, "The credit for this win goes to the university... JNU laal tha aur laal hi rahega... We always worked for the students and raised their voices, and we will continue doing this work in the future too."

Newly elected General Secretary, Munteha Fatima (DSF), said, "We will continue to fight for the rights of the students, as we have always done."

Vaibhav Meena (ABVP), who was elected Joint Secretary, reflected on the significance of his victory, saying, "We have won this after a decade, and ABVP will win all the four seats in the next election. This victory is a stepping stone for further successes."