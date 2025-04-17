JNU terminates senior professor for allegedly molesting foreign researcher JNU has dismissed a senior faculty member over sexual harassment charges involving an official from the Japanese embassy, following an internal inquiry and a decision by the university's Executive Council.

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has dismissed a senior faculty member following allegations of sexual harassment involving a representative from the Japanese embassy. The incident reportedly occurred during a university event several months ago, according to university sources cited by PTI. This case, however, is not the first time complaints have been raised against the accused professor. In the past also, several complaints were filed.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit emphasised the university's commitment to maintaining a safe and accountable campus environment. "This administration is committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual predators, rent seekers, and corrupt staff," she said in a statement to PTI.

JNU's executive assembly conducted inquiry

The dismissal came after a comprehensive internal inquiry and was approved by JNU's Executive Council, the university's highest decision-making body. In the inquiry, the council found credible allegations of sexual harassment involving an official from the Japanese embassy. The incident reportedly took place during a university event, where the professor allegedly molested the victim, who was employed at the embassy. After returning to Japan, the victim lodged a formal complaint.

The matter was escalated through diplomatic channels, first reaching the Indian Embassy and later being referred to the Ministry of External Affairs and JNU.

'Zero-tolerance policy towards sexual predators'

Following a detailed inquiry, the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) found the allegations to be credible. Based on the committee’s findings, JNU’s Executive Council—the university’s highest statutory body—recommended termination of the professor without any post-retirement benefits. "This administration is committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual predators, rent seekers, and corrupt staff," said JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, reaffirming the university’s commitment to campus safety and accountability.

Another faculty dismissed

In a separate case, another faculty member from the Department of Environmental Science has also been terminated over alleged corruption in a research project. The matter has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe. Additionally, two non-teaching staff members have been dismissed based on the findings of a fact-finding committee investigating irregularities in the same research initiative.

The Executive Council, JNU's highest statutory body, has also taken disciplinary action in other matters, which include penalties such as withholding of salary increments, official censure, and mandatory sensitisation training for faculty found in violation of university ethics and conduct standards.

