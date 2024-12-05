Jitendra Singh Shunty joins AAP in presence of Kejriwal hours after Ram Niwas Goel's retirement

Follow us on Image Source : X Jitendra Singh Shunty joins AAP

Jitendra Singh Shunty, a Padma Shri awardee, on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal. Incidentally, his joining comes just an hour after Ram Niwas Goel's retirement. Jitender Singh Shunty was elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly from Shahdara from Bhartiya Janta Party in 2013. He is the founder of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, an NGO that helps to cremate unclaimed bodies and immerse the ashes as guided by the Hindu and Sikh religion

Shunty said, "I was far away from politics, got a chance to serve many people during Covid. During this time, I got a call from Arvind ji. I will serve the people of Delhi till my death."

Welcoming Shunty, Arvind Kejriwal said, "...He is known as 'Ambulance Man'...I have been told that he has facilitated last rites of more than 70,000 bodies, in dignified manner. During COVID era, when people hesitated to accept bodies of their family members, he accepted the bodies and performed last rites. He too fell prey to COVID. Even when his family contracted COVID, he continued his mission. He was awarded with Padma Shri for this...He has come to politics to serve people...His joining will strengthen AAP..."

