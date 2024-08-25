Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Janmashtami celebrations | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

As Delhi gears up for Janmashtami celebrations on Monday, the Delhi Traffic Police has released a comprehensive advisory detailing road restrictions and diversions to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety for commuters and devotees. With major temples and procession routes set to attract large crowds, the public is urged to be mindful of possible congestion and follow the advisory for a hassle-free experience.

Key temple locations and traffic restrictions

Prominent Janmashtami celebrations will be held at several locations, including:

Laxmi Narain Mandir (New Delhi)

ISKCON Temple (East of Kailash, Dwarka Sector 13, and Rohini Sector 25)

DDA Ground (Dwarka Sector 10)

Janmashtami Park (Punjabi Bagh)

Golok Dham Temple (Dwarka Sector-10)

Adhya Katyani Shakti Peeth (Chhattarpur)

Gufawala Mandir (Preet Vihar)

Santoshi Mata Mandir (Hari Nagar)

Specific traffic advisories

1. No vehicles will be allowed between Talkatora Stadium Roundabout and Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg T-Point. Mandir Lane from Shankar Road Roundabout to Mandir Marg will also be restricted. Buses from Shivaji Stadium heading towards Mandir Marg will be diverted via Panchkuian Road or GPO Roundabout.

2. Restrictions for heavy vehicles will be in place from Captain Gaur Marg and other key crossings from 8 am on Monday to 1 am on August 27. Roads around Raja Dhirsain Marg will be closed.

3. Diversions will be in effect for commercial vehicles on Ring Road and surrounding areas, including Raja Garden Crossing, Club Road T-Point, and Shivaji Park Crossing.

4. Traffic diversions include CDR Chowk towards Andheria Mor and Y-Point towards the 100-Foota Red Light.

5. Jail Road will have restrictions from Lajwanti Flyover to Tilak Nagar Metro Station, with diversions around Hari Nagar Chowk and Fateh Nagar Red Light.

6. Nala Road Cut towards ISKCON Temple will be closed, with traffic redirected towards Rohini Sector 24.

7. Roads near Dwarka Sports Complex and Metro Station Sector 10, as well as the area from Dwarka Sector 9/10 crossing to DDA Ground, will face congestion due to festivities.

General Advice for Commuters

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police advises the public to be aware of potential congestion around temples and procession routes. There may be a general slowing down of traffic, and travelers should account for possible delays.

"The general public is advised to be mindful of possible congestion on roads leading to the temples and the routes of the processions. There is likelihood of general slowing down of traffic and congestion on roads," the Delhi Traffic police added.

