Independence Day 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of dress rehearsal | Check routes

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory ahead of the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day function, scheduled for August 13. The advisory outlines road closures, alternative routes, and restrictions on certain vehicles, urging commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

'Eight key roads will be closed'

According to the advisory, eight key roads will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13. These roads include Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover.

Further, the advisory mentioned, vehicles without parking labels designated for the rehearsal should avoid several areas, including C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, and the stretch of Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate. Additionally, the Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh Bypass will also be off-limits for these vehicles.

'Alternative routes a go'

The advisory also recommended that, for those traveling between north and south Delhi, alternative routes such as Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SPM Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, and Rani Jhansi Road should be used.

"In the east-west corridor, traffic will be diverted to routes including NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road, under AIIMS Flyover on the Ring Road, Nizamuddin Khatta, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road, and Safdarjung Road, and vice versa. The Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge toward Shanti Van will also be closed," it added.

'Inter-state buses will not be allowed'

Significantly, inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period. Additionally, city buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will avoid Ring Road from August 12 midnight to 11 a.m. on August 13, taking alternative routes instead. Buses originating from east, north, central, west, and south Delhi, and intending to use routes such as Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Tilak Marg, Subash Marg, or Ring Road between Akhara Chandgi Ram and Hazrat Nizamuddin Bridge, are advised to avoid these stretches.

For those attending the Independence Day function, the advisory lists items that are prohibited, including cameras, binoculars, remote control car keys, umbrellas, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, and lunch boxes.

In addition to road closures, the advisory also notes that the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters, or para jumping from aircraft is prohibited over the jurisdiction of Delhi until August 15.

