Jackals escape enclosure at Delhi zoo; search teams deployed in forested area The breach, reported on Saturday morning, has once again brought the zoo's preparedness and animal management under scrutiny.

A few jackals escaped from their enclosure at Delhi's National Zoological Park on Saturday morning, prompting authorities to launch a search operation in the forested area behind the animal exhibits, an official said.

Calls and messages to the zoo's Administration Department went unanswered, and there was no immediate official statement on the incident. The breach has once again raised questions about the zoo's preparedness and animal-management practices.

Jackals escape out through rear side of the enclosure

According to an official familiar with the matter, the jackals slipped out through the rear side of the enclosure, which opens into a dense forest patch forming the zoo's outer boundary. He emphasised that there was no danger to visitors, who remained unaware of the situation.

He said the escaped jackals are suspected to have taken advantage of a gap in the fencing at the back of the enclosure. Zoo teams have been deployed across the forested area to locate and secure them.

The jackal enclosure is surrounded by high wire mesh and includes burrows, shaded spaces and a shelter structure. The section where the breach occurred is now being examined to determine how the animals managed to get through, the official added.

Another official said initial assessments suggest the jackals have not moved toward visitors' pathways and are likely still within the zoo premises.

