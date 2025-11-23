Delhi: Recarpeting work under Central Vista Project prompts night-time traffic restrictions in Lutyens' zone Delhi traffic advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police have specified that all such towed vehicles will be shifted to the traffic pit at Mata Sundari Marg, where owners will have to complete formalities and pay applicable penalties to reclaim them.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a detailed advisory announcing night-time traffic diversions and restrictions in parts of Lutyens’ Delhi as road re-carpeting work progresses under the ongoing 'Central Vista Project'. Commuters have been urged to plan their travel in advance and follow designated alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

Phase 1: Moti Lal Nehru Marg closure on November 22–23

The first phase of restrictions is scheduled from 9:00 pm on November 22 to 6:00 am on November 23 (Sunday). During this time, traffic movement in both directions on Moti Lal Nehru Marg, between the Sunehri Bagh Masjid roundabout and South Fountain circle, will remain completely suspended.

Vehicles will be diverted through alternate routes connecting Sunehri Bagh Masjid roundabout and the South Fountain roundabout. No vehicular movement or roadside parking will be allowed on the affected stretch, the advisory warned. Any vehicles found parked in violation of these instructions will be towed to the traffic pit at Mata Sundari Marg

Phase 2: Dara Shikoh road restrictions on November 24–25

The second phase of traffic regulation will come into effect from 9:00 pm on November 24 (Monday) to 6:00 am on November 25 (Tuesday). This phase will impact Dara Shikoh Road in both directions.

Traffic directed towards Vijay Chowk will be diverted via Rajaji Marg – Kamaraj Marg – Sunehri Masjid – Moti Lal Nehru Marg, or alternatively through Rafi Marg leading to Kartavya Path. As with the previous phase, roadside parking will be prohibited, and improperly parked vehicles will be towed and prosecuted before being moved to Mata Sundari Marg.

Expected congestion and travel advisory

According to officials, commuters can expect congestion in and around the Central Vista zone during the maintenance period. Delhi Traffic Police have appealed to motorists to opt for alternate routes, avoid the area during night-time hours, and plan journeys accordingly to minimise delays.

Priority for emergency vehicles

While all regular traffic will face restrictions, emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders will receive priority access to ensure uninterrupted passage. However, authorities noted that slight delays could still occur, depending on road conditions and ongoing work.

Summary of diversions and restrictions

Diversion points

Sunehri Bagh Masjid to South Fountain: Use Kartavya Path and Dara Shikoh Road

Vijay Chowk bound: Rajaji Marg → Kamaraj Marg → Sunehri Masjid → Moti Lal Nehru Marg or Rafi Marg → Kartavya Path

Restrictions

No vehicle movement or parking on closed stretches

Wrongly parked vehicles will be towed to Mata Sundari Marg

Commuters advised to use alternate routes and plan travel ahead

The re-carpeting work, a part of the government’s Central Vista infrastructure enhancement plan, aims to improve road surfaces in the high-security and heritage zones around central Delhi. The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy personnel at key diversion points to guide traffic and maintain smooth vehicular flow.