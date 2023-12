Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi: An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer's daughter has committed suicide in a government flat on Minto Road. The girl has been identified as Diva Kaushik.

She was pursuing B.Sc. from Dayal Singh College. A suicide note has also been found.

According to reports, the incident has come ahead of her marriage which was going to be finalised in the coming month.

More to follow...