IndiGo issues travel advisory as fog blankets Delhi, IGI airport activates 'low visibility procedures'

Dense fog blankets Delhi as pollution has worsened in the national capital.

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling to and from Delhi, cautioning them about potential disruptions caused by dense fog. The advisory comes as the national capital is experiencing reduced visibility due to prevailing winter weather conditions.

In a post on the social media platform X, the airline urged passengers to allocate extra travel time to reach the airport and to stay updated on their flight schedules. "Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow-moving traffic and delays in flight schedules. We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey. Safe travels!" the post stated.

Delhi Airport issues advisory

Dense fog and escalating air pollution levels have caused significant disruptions across the national capital, impacting both flight operations and road traffic. Authorities have implemented emergency measures to address the deteriorating situation as visibility plummeted, affecting daily life and travel plans. As per Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. "All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," it added.

GRAP IV imposed in Delhi

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has imposed Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from Monday after the Air Quality Index in the national capital crossed the 450 mark on Sunday which falls in the 'Severe plus' category. On Monday, the national capital recorded an AQI of 481. This is in addition to the preventive/ restrictive actions mentioned under Stage I, Stage II and Stage III of GRAP already in force. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - - 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI over 450).

