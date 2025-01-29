GRAP-3 restrictions reimposed in Delhi-NCR after air quality deteriorates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Traffic policemen wearing an anti-pollution mask regulate vehicular movement in New Delhi.

With Delhi air quality plunging into the'severe category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reimposed Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from Wednesday to curb rising pollution levels.

Delhi AQI worsens

The Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 276 on January 28, surged to 365 by 4:00 PM on Wednesday, primarily due to calm winds, smoggy conditions, low mixing heights, and poor dispersion of pollutants. The deteriorating air quality has prompted authorities to bring back stricter pollution control measures.

Restrictions under GRAP Stage-III

The following restrictions have been put in place with the reimposition of GRAP Stage-III:

Ban on construction and demolition activities to reduce dust pollution.

Suspension of all non-essential mining activities in Delhi-NCR.

Restrictions on non-electric, non-CNG, and non-BS-VI diesel interstate buses.

Closure of schools up to Class 5 in Delhi-NCR (recommended).

Ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers.

Commercial vehicles were barred from entering Delhi.

Authorities have confirmed that Stage I, II, and III measures will be actively implemented, monitored, and reviewed to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

Rain expected to bring relief

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted possible rainfall in Delhi-NCR in early February, which could help improve air quality.

Two western disturbances are expected to hit North India—the first on January 29 and the second on February 1, according to the forecasts. These weather systems are likely to bring rainfall and squalls across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh between January 30 and February 1.

Authorities remain on high alert, urging residents to follow pollution control measures and minimise outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve.

