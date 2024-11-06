Goons open fire at workshop in Najafgarh, second shooting incident in a day in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

Bike-borne goons opened fire at a workshop in Delhi's Najafgarh on Wednesday. The firing incident comes hours after a similar attack in the national capital's Mira Bagh Raj Mandir market.

Earlier in the day, several rounds of firing were reported at Mira Bagh Raj Mandir market. Delhi Police rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information. They initiated an inquiry into the shooting incident.

Shots were fired at an outlet named Raj Mandir in the market. About 8-9 rounds were fired, said the sources, adding the attack was reported at 2.35 pm today.

Preliminary reports suggest that the firing was carried out for extortion.

Meanwhile, recently gangster Kapil Sagwan alias Nandu threatened the owner of the shop. Sagwan, who is now in the US, is an ally of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Two arrested for robbing man of gold chain in Rohini

In another development, Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly robbing a grocery store owner of his gold chain at gunpoint in Rohini on Wednesday. The accused -- Bittu (31) and Sachin (22), both from Haryana -- are drug addicts and one of them has allegedly been involved in five previous cases of robbery and theft, the official said.

On November 1, Rupesh, the store owner in Kanjhawala, was at his shop when the two men arrived on a motorcycle, barged inside, brandished a gun and robbed him of his gold chain, police said. After reviewing the CCTV footage, the accused were traced to Nilothi in Haryana's Jhajjar district, and were subsequently apprehended.