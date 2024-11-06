Goons open fire at workshop in Najafgarh, second shooting incident in a day in Delhi

Bike-borne goons opened fire at a workshop in Delhi's Najafgarh on Wednesday. The firing incident comes hours after a similar attack in the national capital's Mira Bagh Raj Mandir market.
Earlier in the day, several rounds of firing were reported at Mira Bagh Raj Mandir market. Delhi Police rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information. They initiated an inquiry into the shooting incident.
Shots were fired at an outlet named Raj Mandir in the market. About 8-9 rounds were fired, said the sources, adding the attack was reported at 2.35 pm today.
Preliminary reports suggest that the firing was carried out for extortion.
Meanwhile, recently gangster Kapil Sagwan alias Nandu threatened the owner of the shop. Sagwan, who is now in the US, is an ally of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.